Tawanda Maswanhise stole the spotlight with two brilliant late goals as Motherwell cruised to a 3-0 victory over Morton, securing their place in the Premier Sports Cup knockout stages. The Zimbabwean forward coolly finished a through-ball in the 83rd minute before sealing the win with a stunning 25-yard curler in stoppage time. His standout performance, which took his season tally to four goals, ensured Motherwell became the first team to progress from Group G.

FULL REPORT by Zimbabwe Warriors Zone