Masvingo’s first black Deputy Mayor, Alderman Phillip Debwe (76) has succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

He passed on at Rujeko isolation Centre on Monday where he had been admitted for quarantine for only a day.

Family Spokesperson who is also his son, Anthony Debwe confirmed the death to The Mirror.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalised as the family has sent a letter to the government asking for the Alderman to be accorded a hero status.

“He was a loving father and had so much interest in the development of the city. Senior officials in Masvingo are all agreed that he qualifies for hero status and we now await a response from the Government,” said Anthony.

Dehwe was born on July 1, 1945 in Masvingo. He was educated at Don Bosco Primary School and Gokomere Secondary School.

Alderman Debwe was first elected as Ward 2 Councillor for Masvingo Municipal Council in November 1980. He was elected deputy Mayor in 1981 and served for three terms until 1984. In 1991 he became alderman.

He sat on various committees including as chairman of the Health, Housing and Community Services Committee; Manpower Development Committee (member); Finance, Resources and General Purposes Committee (member).

