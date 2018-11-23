Masvingo villagers loot thousands of US dollars at plane crash site

Reports from the site of the light airplane which crashed in Renco Mine indicate that villagers in the area helped themselves to thousands of United States Dollars and other valuables from the wreckage before police and emergency services arrived.

The light aircraft believed to have been coming from Hippo Valley in Chiredzi crashed at Chamanjenjere Hills in Ngundu near Renco Mine killing all three passengers on the spot.

The three are believed to be whites but it could not be immediately established whether they are all locals.

Sources in Musvovi village indicated that the deceased were carrying an undisclosed amount of cash running into several thousands of United States dollars which was looted at the scene.

The finer details of the accident remain sketchy as the police could not confirm with certainty as to what could have caused the accident saying they are still gathering information.

