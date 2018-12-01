Masvingo-Renco aircraft accident victims threw valuables out before crashing

The five people who were traveling in the doomed Cessna S206 which crashed in the Chemanjirenji Hills Village in the Renco area of Masvingo South last week desperately tried to serve the doomed aircraft minutes before the disaster, it has been learnt.

Sources told TellZim News that recordings of the plane’s black box showed that the pilot and his four passengers threw their luggage overboard as indications that the plane had developed mechanical problems became apparent.

“They started to throw their luggage off after realising their plane was struggling. It is suspected a lot of valuables could have been lost in the process since security agents only recovered goods on the crash site,” said a source who is privy to the investigations.

The plane crashed a few minutes after take-off from Buffalo Range Airport enroute to Victoria Falls, with the disaster followed by grisly social media images of broken human body parts mingled with the plane’s wreckage.

All people on board – two Zimbabweans and three Finnish – died in the crash, with eyewitnesses saying the plane made strange roaring sounds before disintegrating mid-air.

The victims’ given names were Partanen Kari Leo Tapana (53), Ojanpaajari-Pekka (52), Vappula Heikki Antero (51), Harri Hynnimen (50) and Barry Styles; a 48-year-old wealthy Lowveld-based businessman who is said to have been the owner of the aircraft.

