On 26 May 2022 and at around 1300 hours, the accused (Precious Moyo, 28) entered OK Supermarket, Masvingo, took 60 mls of Nivea cream, 100 mls of dark and lovely, a pencil sharpener and hides them in her handbag. The accused person left the supermarket at around 1330 hours without paying for goods. The informant who is a CCTV operator noticed that the accused had stolen the goods after she had already left.

On the same day at around 1730 hours, the accused person entered OK supermarket and again took 31 grams gamucho gums, 02 x queen cakes, 01 x dough nut, 05 x 50 grans farm style tomato paste, 01 x body spritzer, 07 x tinned fish and hides them in her hand bag.

The informant was monitoring the accused person’s movements from the time she entered the supermarket. The accused passed all the till points without paying for the goods and was stopped by a security guard at the exit point. She was searched and found in possession of goods which were in her handbag without proof of payment and she was arrested.

Total value of stolen goods is ZWL$10 550-00 and all was recovered.

A report was made at ZRP Masvingo Central and scene was attended. Accused was arrested and detained.