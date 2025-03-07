Masvingo Provincial Education Director Shylet Mhike has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

Mhike has since appeared at Masvingo Magistrates Court and where she was remanded out of custody to March 19, 2025 on US$200.00 bail.

She is accused of having demanded US$600.00 in Travel and Subsistence allowance for an Accounts Verification Exercise in Chivi District, despite not having taken part in it.

Mhike reportedly connived with the District Schools Inspector, Ndongwe Evershine and coerced Chivi District Accountant, Tapiwa Mapindani, into processing the fraudulent payment.