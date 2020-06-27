Suspected state spy agents reportedly attempted, but failed, to abduct four youth leaders from Nelson Chamisa’s opposition MDC Alliance in the ancient city of Masvingo on Friday evening, it has emerged.

Zwnews understands that the four who include the party’s national youth chairperson Obey Sithole, Organ Councillor Godfrey Kurauone, Ephraim Mthombeni and Tafadzwa Kutya survived abduction from armed men who were using two Toyota Fortune vehicles without registration number plates.

Reports say the MDC Alliance quartet was chased by the suspected state-hired assailants from Glow service station in the CBD up to Cisk in the populous Mucheke township with their vehicle smashed several times along the way as the suspected killers attempted to push their vehicle off the road.

It is also understood that the four MDC-A youth leaders had to dump their vehicle at Chesvingo and Second street before scurrying for cover from the suspected state assailants who were in hot pursuit.

It is alleged that members of the public and vendors who barricaded the two Toyota Fortuners came in handy for the four politicians who managed to escape.

The vehicle which they dumped to save their lives, has since been towed to an unknown destination.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was not picking up calls from this publication during the time of writing.

