The City of Masvingo has allegedly barred its employees from drinking Kambucha while at work.

The authority says it has discovered that Kambucha contains alcohol, hence the ban.

Kambucha is a fermented drink made with tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast.

Kambucha’s alcohol content is minimal, with most commercially available brews containing around 0.5% ABV.

This technically makes it non-alcoholic, as a drink is only classified as alcoholic if it contains more than 1.2% ABV.

However, advocates point out that Kambucha has a lot of health benefits saying it helps digestion, rids body of toxins, and boosts energy.

It is also said to boost immune system, help lose weight, ward off high blood pressure and heart disease, and prevent cancer. But there’s not a lot of evidence to support these claims.

