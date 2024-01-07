The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case which occurred in Mucheke D, Masvingo, on 05/01/24, where an unknown suspect, who purported to be looking for a place for a form 1 student at a certain college, went to the college owner’s place while armed with an unidentified pistol.

He attacked the victim and stole US$22 800, two cellphones and two laptops.

In another case of theft, On 05/01/24, police in Norton arrested Obey Katsande (21) and Tinashe Andrea (23) in connection with a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft in which they allegedly broke into OK Katanga shop and stole various items.

Police recovered a laptop and a laptop charger packets of cigarettes, a travelling bag, a satchel, a Lenovo tablet and two cell phones from the suspects.

Zwnews