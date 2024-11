Former President of Botswana Mogkwetsi Masisi has conceded defeat following the just ended polls.

His party BDP has been Botswana ruling party for 58 years.

Botswana National Assembly results as at 07:15

✅UDC (coalition of opposition): 21

✅BCP: 8

✅BPF ( Ian Khama’s party): 5

✅BDP (ruling party): 1

35 out of 61 constituencies completed so far.