Mary Mubaiwa, the ex-wife of vice president Constantino Chiwenga has had her application for a permanent stay of prosecution on medical grounds dismissed by the Harare Magistrates Court.

Her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa lambasted the court’s decision.

“It’s logic that I cannot understand,” she said.

Mubaiwa has been ill for over four years and has already lost two limbs – right hand and left leg to lymphodema.

She is on trial for attempting to kill her ex husband the former Army General Constantino Chiwenga when he was sick and admitted at a hospital in South Africa.

Mubaiwa is also facing money laundering charges but her criminal cases have taken long due to her poor health.

Zwnews