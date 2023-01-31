Zimbabwe warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has joined English championship side Luton Town on a six-month loan deal, the new club confirmed.

Nakamba was deemed excess by Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and has successfully undergone a medical at his new home.

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba for the remainder of the season!…Luton Town FC

West Brom were claimed to have entered talks over a deal for Nakamba just yesterday, but it seems he’s now bound for Luton Town as he undergoes the necessary medical checks.

Nakamba hasn’t played at all this season at Villa Park and it seems he’s not in the plans of Unai Emery either.

Luton Town has said the following about the Zimbabwean:

“He’s got a brilliant attitude, great physicality, good quality and I think he really suits the way we play, so he will fit in really well with us.

“He’s had amazing experiences playing in the Premier League and Champions League, and we want him to bring all of that to try to help improve us.

“There are difficult decisions within this window, but everything that we are trying to do is always with an aim to try to keep improving and moving forward, and we feel that being able to get Marvelous in the building to the end of the season is a real coup for us.”

Speaking after finalising his medical at The Brache, Nakamba said: “I’m very happy to be here at Luton Town. I know Henri Lansbury from Aston Villa and Ethan Horvath because I played with him at Club Brugge, so it’s a good feeling to see them again.

“I spoke with the gaffer and he told me about the project of the club and I told him my situation, that it was interesting for me to come over here.

“I think it’s good for the club, great for me and I love the ambition at the club. I’m looking forward to contributing to help the team.”

📝 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘: Luton have signed Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season. (Source: @LutonTown)#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/FXZmcwMIe2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 31, 2023

Aston Villa can confirm Bertrand Traoré has been recalled from his loan spell at İstanbul Başakşehir. Also, we are wishing the best to @Nakamba_11, who has joined Luton Town on loan, and @AaronRamseyx , who has joined Middlesbrough on loan, both for the rest of the season.