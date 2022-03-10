One of the best clubs in France, Marseille, has not won the Ligue 1 title for a long time. The team of Didier Deschamps did not receive it for 12 years. In the 2009/10 season, Marseille won their 9th championship. You can view today football score of the club on a trusted statistical portal. Up-to-date information is available here at any time of the day. It is provided completely free of charge.

The composition of the team was better than that of their rivals in the championship, and, inspired by the feat of Bordeaux, Marseille decided to win the championship at all costs. Didier Deschamps brought up some good players and did a great job in the offseason. The 2009/10 season was not the easiest, but the team from Marseille managed to beat the competition. Experts identify the following key success factors:

Strategic decisions by Didier Deschamps. This is the kind of coach Marseille needed. Deschamps did his best. He managed to combine aggressive tactics and a moderately defensive strategy throughout the season. Marseille did not become the best in terms of scored goals, but this did not stop them from winning gold medals. High-quality selection of players. The composition was selected taking into account the wishes of Deschamps, but it was not possible to fully satisfy all requests. Young talents were included in the base too, which, combined with veterans, wrote their names into history. Powerful attack. Mamadou Niang became the top scorer of the championship (18 goals). Fernando Morientes, Mathieu Valbuena, and Bakary Kone performed at a decent level too.

We cannot say that the 2009/10 season was perfect for Marseille. However, thanks to the efforts of the entire team, which acted as a single entity, the club achieved its goal.

The Best Marseille players of the 2009/10 championship season

Many experts praise Didier Deschamps for putting together a great team that won the title in 2009/10. The previous championship had to wait 8 years, so the fans continue to hope for gold until now. However, this is hardly possible in the period of PSG dominance. Lille succeeded, and Marseille has to repeat this feat again.

The following players helped the team to become the first in the French Ligue 1 table in the 2009/10 season:

Mamadou Niang;

Taye Taiwo;

Stephane Mbia;

Mathieu Valbuena.

Also, such young talents as Jordan Ayew, Hatem Ben Arfa, and Charles Kabore contributed to the victory of the club. Fabrice Abriel and Lucho Gonzalez played well too.