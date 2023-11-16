Former Wife Marry Mubaiwa Levels Accusations Against VP Chiwenga’s New Spouse Minnie Baloyi

In a startling development, Marry Mubaiwa, currently on trial in Zimbabwe for alleged attempts to murder Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has launched scathing allegations against Chiwenga’s new wife, Minnie Baloyi.

Mubaiwa, who was once married to Chiwenga, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning to express her sentiments and vehemently criticized Baloyi. She asserted that Baloyi could never replace her as the mother of her children. Accusing Baloyi of putting on an award-worthy performance, Mubaiwa claimed that Baloyi pretended to be a nurse and successfully seduced Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.