Drama: Wife pitches up as husband exchanges wedding vows with Small House

There was drama at Gutu Magistrates Court last Thursday when a couple that was just about to exchange wedding vows was stopped in its tracks by the lawful wife who suddenly pitched up.

Dzingai Chagwiza (49) of Old Location in Mpandawana in Gutu was standing before Magistrate Victor Mohamadi when the Magistrate asked if there was anyone with good reason why the couple should not be wedded to stand up and say it.

Chagwiza who works at Mudziwapasi as a butcher man had his cake by his side and a ring ready for Precious Dube (32)’s finger when his lawful wife Queen Vhondo stunned the courtroom when she raised her hand and stepped forward.

Vhondo’s move was supported by Chagwiza’s relatives who had come to court to support the lawful wife.

Magistrate Mohamadi cancelled the wedding and ordered the Chagwiza to go back and sort out his problems internally before he returns to court.

Vhondo told the court that Chagwiza was her husband whom she wedded in 1994 at Mukaro Mission and they have five children between them.

“I was tipped by some of my friends that my husband was dating Dube who is a vendor at Mpandawana. I came to court and was surprised to see a big cake in front of my husband”, said Vhondo. mirror