Married woman arrested for bedding boy(12)

The Zimunya community is failing to come to terms with a shocking incident in which a married villager forced herself on a 12-year-old nephew whom she bedded on countless times in the presence of her 5-year-old step daughter.

While her husband was away from home on duty, Victoria Nzira — who has since been arrested and dragged before the courts — allegedly abused the teenager whom she literally turned into a s-x slave.

It is alleged that Nzira lay down on the sofa and put the juvenile on top of her, she touched him and played the bedroom game with boy while a 5-year-old child watched.

Taking advantage of her husband’s long trips, on many other occasions she went into bed with the boy in full view of her 5-year-old.

Elders in the community are now battling to rehabilitate the teenager who is failing to blend in with children of his age as he is now exhibiting strange behaviour.

Nzira’s husband made the report after the boy disclosed everything to him. He caught the boy teaching his friends what his aunt was doing to him.

She appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe facing aggravated indecent assault charges. She was told to apply for bail at the High Court and will be back in court on August 21 for routine remand.