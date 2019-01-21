Married female teacher bashed over affair with Catholic priest

A 33-years-old man recently assaulted his wife for allegedly having an extra-marital affair with a Catholic priest.

Appearing before magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu, Makhosini Mangena who resides at Stand Number 35 Neshuro growth point, pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence.

He admitted that he assaulted his wife Sikhanyisiwe Msiza who is employed as a teacher at the Roman Catholic-run’s St Vitalis Primary School in Mwenezi.

Mangena was sentenced to two months imprisonment or alternatively to pay a fine of $100. Three months of the sentence were suspended on condition that he did not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The State’s case was that in October, the accused came home and began to accuse his wife of having an affair with a priest who also works at St Vitalis. A misunderstanding ensued and Mangena assaulted his wife several times using a whip.

Immediately after the assault, Msiza rushed to the police where she filed a report leading to Mangena’s arrest.

Caroline Pasipanodya prosecuted

tellzim