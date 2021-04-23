Marondera Town Council, Director of Housing and Community Services, Justine Chiwawaya says the town’s vision is to be a vibrant smart city of service excellence by the year 2023.

He however, disclosed that the municipality’s financial position had been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting on devolution this afternoon covered by OpenparlyZW, Chiwawaya pointed out that the way in which the maintenance processes were carried out was satisfactory though slow, adding that the time element was mainly affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Chiwawaya added that the town is now asking for advance and performance guarantees from contractors to mitigate project financial risks.

Located 74km from the capital city of Harare on the national road and railway line to Mutare, Marondera town has over the years been known for being one of the most smartest towns.

Marondera`s strategic geographical position contributes to it`s being a potential center as an export processing zone.

-Zwnews