Marondera municipality has initiated the demolition of several market structures in the Central Business District.

According to reports, the operation, which involved heavy machinery, is aimed at removing what officials described as unlawful structures.

Those on the ground claim that vendors were taken by surprise as the bulldozers pushed through, leading to a disturbing scene.

A number of traders tried to save their wares, while others expressed dismay at the instant enforcement action, claiming that they had been operating in the area for years.

The local authority justified its action by making assertions that the structures did not meet legal requirements and posed safety hazards.

Apparently, the timing of the operation have stirred heated debate within the community, with some calling for improved communication and support for local businesses.