A Marondera businessman Lucas Chimoka died around 0230 hours this morning after being shot by armed robbers who allegedly used a ladder to get into his premises, in Paradise Park.

According to reports from the Mashonaland East provincial capital, he was tied with ropes together with his wife and children.

It is reported that Chimoka’s daughter managed to escape and hid within the premises as she called for help.

A relative she was communicating with through sms, managed to alert the police around 0229 hours who reacted swiftly and arrived at the scene around 0235 hours.

Unfortunately the police arrived to find Chimoka already dead. His wife was admitted in hospital.

It is unknown as to what the robbers managed to get away with, as the police is yet to give details.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently declared a guns amnesty following a rise in armed robberies.

Under the amnesty those with unregistered weapons are urged to surrender them at nearest police stations with no questions asked.

The amnesty ends on 31 September, and thereafter anyone found in possession of unregistered firearms will face the law.

Zwnews