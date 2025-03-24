Some of anti-riot police units have reportedly been deployed nationwide to quell planned demonstrations were spotted passing along Josiah Tongagara Street and Corner Mazowe Street.

The government has ramped up security as tensions mount ahead of the scheduled March 31 protests, instigated by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a strong warning saying it will not tolerate any disturbances.

Speaking to the national broadcaster recently, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere said the government is ready to deal with protests.

Geza and his team are calling for nationwide protests on March 31 in an attempt to force President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to step down.

Zwnews