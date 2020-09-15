The 2020/21 Premier League season commenced last weekend with all three newly promoted clubs in action against already established clubs in the Premier League. However, no upset was recorded by any of the newly promoted sides as they all lost on the matchday even with two of them playing at home.

West Brom, Leeds United, and Fulham are the three sides that gained promotion to the Premier League from the Championship last season and they were all in action on matchday 1.

Fulham welcomed a resurgent Arsenal to Craven Cottage as they sought to produce a shocker. However, this was not the case as the Gunners were inspired to a 3 nil win by the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, new boy Gabriel Magalhaes, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and new signing Willian, whose creative ability shone on the day.

It was a comfortable victory for Arsenal who were almost never on the back foot throughout the game. The new boys were good in possession but struggled to penetrate and create chances.

West Brom welcomed Leicester City to the Hawthorns where they lost 3 nil to Brendan Rodgers’ men. All three goals came in the second half through former Atalanta fullback Timothy Castagne and two penalties that were coolly converted by Jamie Vardy. The Foxes amassed all three points after ninety minutes as no upset was recorded here.

Meanwhile, defending Champions Liverpool had it tough as they struggled against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds and had to rely on a penalty in the closing stages of the game to win 4:3 at Anfield. You can also get last-minute wins at Casimba online casino as it is never over until it’s over, not with the amazing options and bonuses on offer. Liverpool and Leeds served up a very enthralling and open game of going ahead and being pegged back.

The first half of the game was intense as 5 goals were scored at half time with the Reds going into the break with a 3:2 lead. Mohammed Salah opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s men via a penalty before the equalizer came from Leeds’ Jack Harrison. Virgil Van Dijk scored the second to put Liverpool ahead before his howler gifted Patrick Bamford the chance to make it 2 all.

The Egypt international was on hand to put the Reds ahead again before Mateusz Klich equalized for the newly promoted visitors in the second half. Mohammed Salah went on to convert an 88th-minute penalty to ensure that the Reds began their title defense with a win and a needed one at that.

It’s still early days but Leeds United were the most impressive newly-promoted side on matchday 1 and already look a team that will give some of the Premier League’s big boys a good run for their money. However, it remains to be seen if they can maintain the intensity all season long.

Marcelo Bielsa and his men have come to stay and have proven that they are not a fluke team although it’s still early days. However, with a mad tactician like Bielsa, it will be foolhardy to underrate this Leeds side.