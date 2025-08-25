Thomas Mapfumo, the legendary Zimbabwean musician known by his supporters as “The Lion of Zimbabwe” and “Mukanya,” has left a rich legacy of great music, entertainment and powerful no-holds-barred commentary on contemporary issues.

His supporters claim that he is the best musician Zimbabwe ever produced.

Yet this is disputed by those who followed the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Leonard Dembo and Lovemore Majaivana mostly.

Apart from entertainment,

Mapfumo’s conscious music often addressed social and political issues, including corruption, poverty, and human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

This set him against authorities whose subtle harassment and pressure forced him into exile.

Mapfumo, whose real surname is Makore – although the story is far complicated than just that, announced his retirement from stage performances after a remarkable career spanning over five decades.

His final concert took place on 23 August at The New Bingley Hall in Birmingham, UK.

The vocal maestro created and popularised Chimurenga music, a genre combining traditional Shona music with modern rock instrumentation.

Mapfumo has toured globally and has been recognised for his unique voice and influential music.

He performed alongside Bob Marley and The Wailers at Zimbabwe’s independence celebrations in 1980.

Mapfumo’s music has been a powerful medium, addressing social and political issues and transcending geographical boundaries.

His final concert was seen as a symbolic passing of the baton to the next generation, with his son and protégé Kurai Makore performing alongside him.

Mapfumo was known for his outspoken stance against corruption and authoritarianism, which led to run-ins with the colonial Rhodesia government and later Zanu PF after independence in 1980.

Newshawks