Mampintsha files assault charges against Babes Wadumo

South African Musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo has been granted bail of R2 000 in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court after he was caught red-handed assaulting his girlfriend Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane on live Instagram video.

As part of his bail conditions, he has been ordered not to have any contact with Babes Wodumo. According to the state, Wodumo has been moved to a different location to protect her from Mampintsha.

In a twist though, Mampintsha is reported to have filed a counter-charge of assault against Babes Wodumo. He claimed that Babes is actually the one who is abusive and added that she even assaults the hired help.

agencies