Former Manicaland State Minister and war veteran, Mandiitawepi Chimene is making waves in Mozambique.

She has joined politics under Frelimo & she may become Manica Provincial Governor as Mozambique goes to election this year.

Chimene a strong critic of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa fled the country during the coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe.

Since then, she has been based in Mozambique, a place she calls second home.

Zwnews