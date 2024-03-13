In a tragic incident, a Manchester City fan fatally attacked his brother during an argument stemming from the Citizens’ match against Liverpool on Sunday.

The altercation between two brothers, one supporting Manchester City and the other supporting Liverpool, took a deadly turn when the City fan resorted to violence. The confrontation resulted in the death of 22-year-old Peter Mhike.

Peter was struck by his brother Edmore, 26, with a stone during the altercation. Edmore has since been arrested for the murder of his brother. The case is currently under investigation at Zhombe Police Station under RRB 5733072.

According to sources, the argument escalated when Edmore, a Manchester City supporter, became enraged by Joakim Moyo, the Liverpool fan, repeatedly asserting Liverpool’s superiority in the match.

The circumstances surrounding the incident indicate that on Sunday, Edmore, Peter, and Joakim were watching the highly anticipated match between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Following the match, a dispute arose between Joakim and Peter regarding the outcome of the game. When Peter began attacking Joakim, Edmore intervened in an attempt to restrain him. However, Edmore redirected his anger towards his brother and fatally struck him with a stone.