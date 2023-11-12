In a gripping encounter at Stamford Bridge, former Manchester City player Cole Palmer’s stoppage-time penalty played the spoiler, denying City a victory against Chelsea. The match, characterized by exceptional play in challenging weather conditions, saw fortunes swinging back and forth.

With just four minutes remaining, City believed they had secured three points as Rodri’s shot from the edge of the area, deflected off Thiago Silva, beating Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez. However, Chelsea, displaying remarkable resilience, refused to concede. Cole Palmer, a £40m summer signing from Pep Guardiola’s side, remained composed amidst the chaos, converting a penalty past Ederson. This result leaves City just one point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The reigning champions took an early lead in a controversial manner, earning a penalty after Marc Cucurella’s challenge on Erling Haaland, despite Chelsea’s protests of a prior foul on the full-back. Haaland confidently dispatched the penalty, but Chelsea swiftly equalized when Thiago Silva nodded in Conor Gallagher’s corner.

Chelsea then turned the tide in their favor, with Raheem Sterling, a former City player, scoring after 37 minutes by converting Reece James’ cross following a mistake by Josko Gvardiol. City, however, managed to level the score just before halftime when Manuel Akanji headed in Bernardo Silva’s cross.

City took the lead again early in the second half as Haaland scrambled in Julian Alvarez’s cross at the far post. Chelsea, demonstrating resilience once more, equalized in the 67th minute when Nicolas Jackson capitalized on Ederson’s save from Gallagher’s shot.

Guardiola’s team thought they had secured the win with Rodri’s stroke of luck, but late drama unfolded when Ruben Dias fouled Chelsea substitute Armando Broja. Palmer’s composed finish from the penalty spot ensured that honors were even in what proved to be an entertaining and eventful encounter.