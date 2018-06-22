Man(25) caught pants down with father’s ‘starved’ wife

A 25-year-old man was allegedly caught red-handed enjoying ‘bedroom action’ with his father’s young wife.

Reports say Bubbingeon Musekiwa Ndaba was allegedly seduced into a relationship by his 67-year-old father Isaac Ndaba’s wife Naume Langson.

The matter came to light when the two were caught by their niece Bongani Ncube allegedly having it near a river bed enclosed by bushes.The two philanderers were dragged to the chief’s court.