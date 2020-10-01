A 30-year old man from Masvingo who allegedly stole a bottle of wine and a cake treated onlookers and those at the magistrates court to free drama after he stripped naked and attempted to run away Thursday morning.

Norman Chiruka, who stole a bottle of Amarula and a genache cake with a combined value of $2 289 from OK Bazaars in Masvingo, dropped his underwear and trousers at once before attempting to run away in his birthday suit much to the chagrin of prison officers, members of the public and magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu.

According to reports, Chiruka dropped his trousers in front of a female prison guard who was caught by surprise.

She had to push him away as shocked people in the gallery either looked away or down in disbelief.

The magistrate was also not spared the embarrassment as he quickly turned around in his rocking chair to face away from the suspect.

Prison guards soon contained and headed him to a backroom where he was ordered to dress. People who had lost their breath in the moment of drama broke into laughter once Chiruka got out of sight.

He was however, brought back fully dressed moments later and the magistrate said nothing but to remand him in custody to Wednesday next week.

Police said Chiruka who comes from Copota Village in Zimuto did not show any signs of mental illness.

mirror

