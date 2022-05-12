A Masvingo magistrate has indefinitely remanded an 18-year old man from the ancient city after he allegedly stole 100 meters of TelOne cables valued at over $694 000.

The accused thief, Elton Magurira, is said to have committed the crime in February this year.

Prosecuting, Tanaka Mandebvu told the court that Magurira, who is pleading guilty to the charges, stole the cables from a line along Masvingo-Beitbridge highway in February this year.

The cables, which have a weight of 26,5kgs, have a cumulative value of $694 200, the regional Mirror newspaper reported.

Masvingo Magistrate Patience Madondo remanded Magurira in custody.

Magurira was arrested following investigations by the police, the court heard, the Mirror reported.

Zwnews