Police in Magunje are investigating a murder case which occurred at Dzepatsva Village on 30/07/25, where a suspect known only as Stopper allegedly killed his wife, Lydia Kademaunga, following a domestic dispute.

The suspect stabbed the victim several times on the chest with an okapi knife.

In another case, police in Zvishavane are investigating a murder case in which Osy Sibangwa (27) allegedly struck his brother, Onica Sibangwa (33) on the head with a brick.

The victim sustained a deep cut on the forehead and was referred to Mpilo Hospital, where he later died on 30/07/25.

In yet other news, on 30/07/25, Police in Mkwasine arrested Rwauya Chaora (41) in connection with a case of unlawful cultivation of dagga at Farm 84 Essenby, Mkwasine, Chiredzi.

Police uprooted 54 plants of dagga, measuring 15-30cm in height, which were planted in a maize field.

Meanwhile, on 30/07/25 Police in Glen Norah arrested Hazvinei Phiri (29) in connection with a case of unlawful possession of dagga. Police searched the suspect’s house and recovered dagga hidden in the kitchen unit, wardrobe and under the bed.

