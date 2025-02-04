A woman claims her former boyfriend is threatening to share her nude photos with her workmates.

Tatenda Ndaradzi has now dragged her former boyfriend, Tinotenda Ronjedzai, to the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order.

Magistrate Meenal Naratom granted a protection order to Tatenda.

This means that any threats made by Tinotenda, including sharing her nude photos with anyone, will be deemed an illegal act.

“I want him to stop harassing and stalking me. He is in a habit of sending threatening messages, even claiming that he is going to run me over with his car.

“Harassing and threatening messages are sent to my parents, disturbing their peace.

“He is threatening to send my nude pictures to our work group, just to humiliate me,” she said.

Tatenda said she was frustrated and angry because Tinotenda was trying to make sure that she also loses her job.

“He wants me to lose my job, which is not fair. We broke up, and he should respect that and let me be who I am,” she added.

“I am pleading with the court to protect me with a court order.”

Tinotenda did not deny the allegations against him.

He promised to respect the order and stop threatening Tatenda.

He also promised not to harass her parents.

H- Metro