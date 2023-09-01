A Marondera man, Tendai Gambiza (33) of Nyameni suburb has appeared in court facing charges of storming the Supreme Court building in Harare armed with an axe before threatening to kill his former wife over the custody of the estranged couple’s child.

The two were fighting for the custody of their child, and in a fit of anger, the man brought an axe to court saying he wanted to kill the ex-wife.

Apparently, the law enforcement agencies are on record calling on members of the public to resolve their differences amicably.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has more often expressed dismay over murder or attempted murder cases among married or divorced people.

Domestic violence acts have also been a cause for concern for police.

Zwnews