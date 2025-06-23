On 22/06/25, Police in Mutare arrested Phillip Mandeya (28) in connection with a case of motor vehicle theft which occurred at Petrol Trade Service Station.

The suspect allegedly stole an unlocked Toyota Ipsum vehicle which was parked at the service station and drove away.

The suspect was apprehended at the Victoria Chitepo Hospital bus stop while operating mushikashika with the stolen vehicle.

In other news, ZRP Centenary arrested Actor Madenyika (44) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at Plot 11, Dunbuton Farm, on 22/06/25.

The suspect, along with his two accomplices who are yet to be arrested, pounced at the complainant’s house, attacked her and stole USD 450 and two cellphones.

The police has since recovered one cellphone from the suspect.

