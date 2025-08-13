Police in Kwekwe arrested Thembinkosi Ndlovu (22) and Nkosinomusa Moyo (24) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 10/08/25 at a bar at Mutegude Shops, Redcliff where Rosemary Diana (40) died.

The suspects attacked the victim after she had rejected Nkosinomusa Moyo’s romantic advances.

Thembinkosi Ndlovu (22) struck the victim with a cooking stick all over the body while Nkosinomusa Moyo stabbed her with a knife on the back.

Meanwhile, in other news ZRP is investigating a fire incident which resulted in the death of a security guard, Francis Jeimani Mlambo (39) on 11/08/25 at Gazaland, Machipisa, Highfiled , Harare.

The fire engulfed a kombi in which the victim was taking shelter and destroyed six other scrap vehicles. Investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

