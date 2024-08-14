The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested a thirty-two-year-old man in Masvingo for allegedly stabbing his sister’s boyfriend.

Mkondisi Mandava allegedly became violent when his sister’s boyfriend, Felix Sibanda, accused her of having an affair with another man.

In a statement on X, the police said “The suspect, Mkondisi Mandava head butted the victim, Felix Sibanda (42) on the forehead before stabbing him multiple times on the thighs with a knife.

“The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the suspect’s sister whom the victim had accused of infidelity and threatened to assault her.”

The police is on record calling on members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and resolve differences amicably.

Zwnews