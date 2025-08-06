The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chiredzi has confirmed the arrest of Walter Checha (44) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Farai Bar.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Connilius Garawaziva (20) once on the chest with a knife, accusing him of having an affair with his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred in Mukuwo Village, Chikombedzi, on 03/08/25, where an unknown suspect stormed a funeral gathering and stabbed Sithokozile Siwawa (46) to death.

The suspect then stabbed three other complainants who were trying to rescue the victim and fled into the darkness.

The body of the victim was referred to Chiredzi General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The two injured victims were referred to Chikombedzi Mission Hospital, while the other was referred to Masvingo General Hospital for treatment. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.