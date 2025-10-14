The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Muchakata is looking for Morgen Gwazira (33) in connection with cases of murder and malicious damage to property which occurred in Machingambi Village, Masvingo on 12/10/25.

The suspect went on rampage, struck his wife, Liliosa Gwenhamo (34) once on the head with an axe, sprinkled petrol on her body and set her on fire.

He then set his kitchen on fire, proceeded to his uncle’s homestead where he lit three thatched houses and later went to his father’s homestead, where he set two houses ablaze.

In other news, ZRP Sauerstown has arrested Getrude Mpofu (21) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Plot 1, Hellensvale, M Umguza, on 12/10/25.

The suspect allegedly struck her boyfriend, Norman Ndlovu (29), once on the head with a brick following a misunderstanding.

The victim died on the spot, and the body was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.

Meanwhile, police in Mbare are investigating a suspected murder case in which the body of an unknown man was found lying in a pumpkin field in Matapi, near Mukuvisi River, Mbare, Harare.

The body was covered with a cloth. The left leg was severely mutilated, with flesh missing from the thigh to the foot.

The body had several wounds on the right leg and chest. Some hair had been removed from the head, leaving the scalp exposed.

The body was conveyed to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.