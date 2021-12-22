Police in Karoi are investigating a murder case in which John Makore (42) died whilst admitted at Karoi District Hospital on 20 December 2021.

The victim was struck with a wooden log on the head by the suspect, Brian Muripo at Buffallo Downs Business Centre on 19/12/21 at midnight.

The victim, who was drinking beer with the suspect, intervened to stop a fight between the suspect’s wife and girlfriend and this did not go well with the suspect.

The suspect is on the run and police is calling on anyone with information that may lead to his arrest to contact any nearest Police Station.

Police is on record urging members of the public to resolve their differences amicably and not to resort to violence.

Zwnews