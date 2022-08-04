The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in West Nicholson is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 2 August 2022 at around 1300 hours at Base One illegal gold panning site along Umzingwane River.

The Victim, Okay Shoko (44) died after he was attacked with stones and a spear by Disire Sibanda (22) and two other unidentified suspects.

The suspects accused the victim of having beaten them sometime in 2021.

In another matter, police in Chegutu are investigating an armed robbery case which occurred on 03 August 2022 at a service station near Chegutu Shopping Centre.

Five unidentified suspects who were traveling in an unregistered Toyota Mark X vehicle, armed with pistols, an axe, a button stick and a pair of handcuffs attacked six security guards before breaking into the main office.

The suspects stole a safe with US$ 15 246 cash.

And the police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

