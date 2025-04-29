Police in Harare have arrested Tinos Matsika (19) in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occured at Zindoga Gazebo, Waterfalls on 26/04/25.

A complainant who was watching soccer at the shopping centre requested the suspect to assist him to look for his Toyota Prado keys which he had misplaced.

The suspect found the keys and silently went to the car and drove off.

Police has since recovered the stolen vehicle.

In other news, on 27/04/25, members of the police deployed on an Anti-smuggling operation intercepted an Avecs truck and arrested Pardon Sibanda (53) in connection with unlawful possession of 850 X 100 mls Broncleer Cough Syrup and 180 X 100 mls Astrapain Cough Syrup.