The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case which occurred in Llanda, Bulawayo on 27/04/25, at around 1800 hours.

A 41-year-old man was attacked at his residence by two unknown suspects who were armed with pistols and wearing face masks, while he was waiting for the gate to be opened.

The suspects smashed the complainant’s vehicle window and shot him on the right hand and sped off in the complainant’s car which had USD 3000.00 cash, an iPhone, and other valuables.

The police has since recovered the stolen Mazda CX5, which was dumped on a dust road near Bulawayo-Solusi Road.

Zwnews