The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a murder case which occurred in Chegutu on 02/05/25, in which Sophia Makenzi (33) was allegedly stabbed in the lower abdomen with a sharp object by her husband, only identified as Peter Center.

The two, who had been living together for eight months had a dispute over property sharing after divorce.

In other news, on 01/05/25, police in Marondera arrested Chrispen Muronda (36), Jamson Musiiwa (38) and Guza Ngoma (43) in connection with a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft, which occurred at Plot 5, Carolina Farm, where the suspects allegedly broke into a house and stole a motorcycle, speaker, pair of shoes, a jacket, and USD 360 cash.

Police have recovered the stolen property and a bolt-cutter, which the suspects used to break the locks.

Further investigations have linked the suspects to a robbery case in which they robbed a 65-year-old woman of her valuables in April 2025 in the same area.