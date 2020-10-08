A VICTORIA Falls man who fatally assaulted his wife by hitting her head against a wall and floor while accusing her of going for a beer drink and leaving their children unattended at home, has been sentenced to five years in jail for culpable homicide.

Boniso Sibanda (40) of 9419 Mkhosana also suspected that his wife, Auxilia Nkomazana (31), was cheating on him as she spent time with male friends at Chinotimba Old Bar.

Sibanda was found not guilty of murder but guilty of a lesser charge of culpable homicide when he appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda who is on circuit in Hwange.

Sibanda will however, serve an effective three years after the judge suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

In his defence, Sibanda who was represented by Njabulo Ndlovu of Ncube Attorneys, claimed he acted out of provocation because his wife had left the couple’s minor children aged eight years and two years alone at home as she went to drink beer.

He said he also suspected that she was cheating on him with another man.

Prosecuting, Martha Cheda said Sibanda assaulted his wife at a bar where he found her drinking with some men, before continuing with the assault at home.

“On the 4th of March 2020 at around 4pm, Sibanda arrived home and found his wife not there. He followed her to Chinotimba Old Bar where she was drinking beer with other patrons,” said Cheda.

She said a misunderstanding ensued between the two as Sibanda dragged a drunken Nkomazana.

He slapped her and she fell down before he carried her out of the bar and placed her outside.

The two walked towards their place of residence and along the way Sibanda once again slapped his wife on the face and kicked her on the hips.

The court was told that when they got home, Sibanda continued assaulting Nkomazana by hitting her head against the wall, floor and wooden base of the bed.

After the assault, Sibanda slept on the bed while the now deceased slept on the floor. He discovered that she was not breathing in the morning and called an ambulance.

The ambulance crew confirmed Nkomazana’s death on arrival at the house.

Sibanda went to the police where he reported that his wife had died after a short illness after defaulting on taking her antiretroviral medication.

Police attended the scene and observed injuries on the head leading to his arrest.

-Chronicle

