The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Concession are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred on 7/08/21 at Mashazhike Farm.

A man (60) fatally struck his son (35) with a sharp metal bar and an axe after an argument over mealie -meal.

In a related case, police in Figtree arrested Marvellous Ncube (34) for murder in which a man (43) died on admission at United Bulawayo Hospital after he was hit by the suspect with a log on 6 August 2021 following an argument over beer and money.

Meanwhile, on 07 August 2021, two people were killed in a Road Traffic Accident which occurred at the 75 km peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road.

A motorist driving a Toyota Dyna Truck with 1 passenger on board encroached into the opposite lane resulting in a head on collision with a motorist driving a Mercedes Benz 8 tonne truck with 1 passenger on board.

The police says the bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Bindura Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

