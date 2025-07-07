The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Kudzanayi Tapiwa Mukura in connection with a murder case that occurred this morning (06/07/25) in Eatview Phase 14, Harare.

The suspect, who is the victim’s parents’ neighbour, was left in the custody of the victim (10) while the victim’s mother had gone to attend a memorial service in Goromonzi on 05/07/25.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim once on the chest and mutilated the victim’s private parts.

The motive behind the offence is not yet known. More details to be availed.

In other news, ZRP has confirmed the arrest of the Bulawayo Ecobank robbery suspects.

In a press statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were arrested in South Africa.

Zwnews