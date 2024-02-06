Man kills granny, burns her clothes on witchcraft allegations

Police in Gweru are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Takudzwa Mugariri (25) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which his grandmother, Esther Marozva (94) died at Marozva Village, Chief Banga, Shurugwi on 03/02/24.

The suspect had accused the victim of witchcraft before burning her clothes and assaulting her with a log.

The victim was found with multiple wounds all over the body.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews