The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 21/08/24 at around 0600 hours at a house at Danga area, Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza.

The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s mother.

The incident occurred in the absence of the mother who had gone to a certain house in Zengeza 5 for a sleep over, leaving the victim and his two sisters aged 15 and 12 at home.

The suspect was apprehended by a mob leading to his arrest.

Zwnews