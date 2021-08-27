ZRP Spokesperson Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chikombedzi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Aramu Muzimba (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 24 August 2021 at Muguyaka village.

The suspect struck his brother with a machete after accusing him of supplying information to the police that led to his arrest for stocktheft in 2020.

The police are on record calling on members of the public to supply information on criminal activities so that perpetrators are made to face justice.

Meanwhile, it is an offence to habour a criminal in an attempt to prevent them from being arrested.

Obstructing the course of justice is a punishable offence under the laws of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews