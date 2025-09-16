The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Nkayi are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 14/09/25 at Munklenuck Village, Inyathi.

Four suspects, only identified as Nyoka, Zizimuzi, Mboya and Aweli took turns to attack the victim, Thandelwenkosi Moyo (21), with booted feet and a sharp object after accusing him of killing their relative.

The victim died on the spot.

The suspects reside at Donza Village, Silobela.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews